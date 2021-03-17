J&J vaccines to soon arrive in big numbers; Carilion doc approves

The Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is currently arriving in relatively small numbers, but state health officials expect it to become a major player in less than two weeks – with close to 100,000 doses a week to start arriving late this month. With a single dose being all that’s needed, it can fully vaccinate far more people more quickly than Moderna and Pfizer. Doctor Paul Skolnik is Chair of Medicine at Carilion Clinic, and he says all three vaccines are similar in efficacy, safety and side effects, and you should get the first one you can. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: