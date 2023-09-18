Salem-Roanoke County Chamber to offer EPIC leadership training

| By

The Roanoke Valley needs to develop more young future leaders – so says Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce executive director Amanda Livingston, who has teamed up with Cortex Leadership Consulting to present “Enhanced Potential through Intentional Coaching,” or EPIC, a series of in-person and virtual sessions that covers topics like acting, building trust and managing priorities – all with INTENTION.

Livingston says only 25 people will be accepted for the first cohort; its $1100 for Chamber members and $1250 for non-members, with some grants available to defray that tuition. Applications for EPIC are being accepted starting today via a link on the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber website or see below. The opening EPIC session in November will be a team-bonding exercise at Wilderness Adventure says Livingston:

See more about EPIC training here