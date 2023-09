Developer Ed Walker on the Riverdale project in SE Roanoke

Well over a decade ago developer Ed Walker led the charge, turning older commercial properties into downtown Roanoke living spaces. Now what he calls his “last project,” is taking shape in Southeast Roanoke off 9th Street. Walker rarely gives interviews, but he spent time last week with WFIR’s Gene Marrano and here is that conversation, “In Depth.”