Salem resident: Confederate Memorial should remain

Roanoke College wants the Confederate memorial standing in front of a college-owned building to come down, but a Salem-area resident with long-standing family ties to the city is among those who disagree. The college says the memorial was erected as a symbol of white supremacy and is hurtful to students and staff of color. Berkley Roberts says a relative of his is among the many Civil War dead buried at the city’s East Hill Cemetery, and removing the memorial to them and others would be wrong. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

