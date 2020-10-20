Salem fire displaces two

Salem Fire and EMS responded to a fire on Sparrow Lane in the 900 block late yesterday afternoon. Two people were at home at the time and one person was treated at the scene. The blaze was brought under control in about 20 minutes. The damage is now estimated at 45-thousand dollars. The two residents displaced are with family members.

(Salem Fire-EMS release) The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a residential structure fire at 913 Sparrow Lane at approximately 5:52 p.m. Monday evening. Two people were home at the time of the fire and one occupant was treated for a minor injury at the scene.The first units arrived within four minutes of receiving the call and found heavy smoke coming from the structure. The fire was discovered in the basement and brought under control within 20 minutes. The building did sustain significant fire and smoke damage, but the fire was contained to the basement area of the home.Approximately 18 personnel from the Salem Fire & EMS Department (Truck 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, Medic 802, Medic 803, Medic 804, Battalion 1 & Fire Medic 1) responded to the call. Roanoke Fire & EMS (Engine 13) assisted with additional responses, while crews were assigned to the fire.The Salem Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled the fire accidental and estimated the damage at$45,000. Two residents were displaced by the fire and they are being assisted by family.