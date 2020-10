Rasoul makes it official – he will explore a run for Lt. Governor in 2021

| By

Roanoke Democratic delegate Sam Rasoul has filed the paperwork and will explore a run for Lt. Governor in 2021. That filing allows him to raise money as well. Rasoul says he’ll have more to say after the November 3rd election. He becomes the 10th candidate – Democrat or Republican – entering the race for Lt. Governor