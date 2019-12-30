Rosie’s minimum wage employees are about to make $15 an hour

| By

Rosie’s Gaming Emporium isn’t waiting for possible General Assembly action to raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour. Colonial Downs and its four Rosie’s locations are doing it on their own as of January. The current state requirement is $7.25 an hour. The company says raising its wages is a way to give back to its communities and its workers. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

12-30 Rosies Wage Wrap-WEB

NEWS RELEASE: Colonial Downs Group announced today that it will increase the minimum wage at all company facilities statewide to $15 per hour, an amount double the current state minimum wage, starting in January. This impacts employees at Rosie’s historical horse racing satellite wagering facilities in Richmond, Hampton, Vinton and New Kent County, and all future facilities the company may open in the years ahead. In addition, the company announced it will raise its minimum wage for tipped positions to $9 an hour, an amount 4x greater than the state minimum wage of $2.13.

Speaking about the decision, Aaron Gomes, Chief Operating Officer of the Colonial Downs Group, stated, “Over the past year we have hired more than 1,000 new employees at our Rosie’s facilities across the Commonwealth. These men and women are tremendous individuals who, through their hard work and hospitality, have made Rosie’s true entertainment destinations. Our employees are the reason for our success, and we know this. Now, we are dedicated to ensuring that their hard work and commitment to our customers is rewarded, and that starts with their financial compensation. We hope that today’s announcement will lead to an even happier holiday season for our employees and their families. Virginia is our home, and we have been incredibly heartened by the enthusiastic reception we have received since we opened the doors at our first facility in New Kent County this past April. We look forward to providing world class entertainment and fun in the years ahead at all of our Rosie’s facilities, and the job creation and tax revenue that comes with it, and to continuing to be a corporate partner Virginians can count on.”