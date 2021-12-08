Rosie’s expands, adds gaming machines, new bar and sound stage

| By

Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Vinton showed off its $28 million expansion today, one that includes much more than additional gaming space. The expansion more than doubles the size and almost triples capacity at Rosie’s, which opened two and a half years ago. Officials say it allows for 350 more games, ones not seen there before. Beyond that, Rosie’s has a new large circular bar and a sound stage to hold up to six musicians. Outside, there is a new parking ramp to handle the increased capacity. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Photos: Ian Price