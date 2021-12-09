Reward offered after two albino deer killed in Virginia

An albino deer and her fawn were shot and killed illegally in Patrick county, and the sheriff is offering a reward for information leading to whomever is responsible. Game warden Dale Owens told the Martinsville Bulletin that whoever shot the deer didn’t have permission to hunt on the property and were shooting from the roadway. He said it’s believed the shooting occurred between midnight and 5 a.m. on Monday. Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith’s office is offering a$350 reward to anyone who can provide information about the illegal killing.