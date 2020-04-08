Ronald McDonald House still looking to help families

The news that Carilion Children’s is closing its NICU to all visitors as of yesterday – coupled with a directive from Ronald McDonald House Charities a few weeks ago – means the local Ronald McDonald House is no longer offering shelter to families in town while their child is receiving medical treatment. Anna Semonco is the Roanoke shelter’s executive director – its normally a busy place on a daily basis. Semonco says they are still welcoming donations online; they will be used in part to assemble “care packets” of snacks for the families still at the hospital even if the NICU is now off limits to them due to COVID-19 precautions:

