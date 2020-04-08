Can’t go to the Grandin to see a flick? Let the Grandin come to you

The Grandin Theatre has launched a Virtual-On-Demand platform allowing you to see new movies at home. Patrons can click on the Grandin Theatre homepage and scroll down to see this week’s offerings. Executive Director of the Grandin Theatre Foundation Ian Fortier says it won’t be blockbusters like the new James Bond. There’s currently five films available on Grandin Theatre VOD, including two foreign titles. The on-demand movies are 12 dollars a piece and a portion of ticket sales helps support the Grandin Theatre – which is dark these days due to COVID-19.

