Ronald McDonald House bedrooms get facelift

The Ronald McDonald House on South Jefferson had a ribbon cutting today for two newly renovated bedrooms. Ronald McDonald Houses give families a place to stay when they have a child who is receiving medical treatment at nearby facilities. Skanska is a construction and development company that played a large part in making the upgrades by providing materials and labor. The 35 year old home sees approximately 700 families a year and the house may be expanded in the future if demand increases. Anna Semonco is Roanoke’s Executive Director of Ronald McDonald House Charities:

