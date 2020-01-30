Christiansburg Police to conduct internal review after Hurst traffic stop

Christiansburg Police say they will conduct an internal investigation to review the handling of last weekend’s traffic stop of Delegate Chris Hurst. It comes after a breathalyzer reading came back above Virginia’s drunk driving threshold, but the officer released Hurst without pressing any charges. Police say they will review if the actions taken violate any department policy.

NEWS RELEASE: The Christiansburg Police Department shares the community’s concerns regarding the Jan. 26 traffic stop involving Chris Hurst and has launched an internal investigation to review if the actions taken during the encounter violated agency policy. Internal investigations must be complete within 30 days, and we will provide additional information once the investigation is complete. The department is also conducting a review of the policies governing DUI enforcement to ensure those policies promote public safety and adequate enforcement action when appropriate and legally permissible under the provisions of the Code of Virginia and the Constitution of the Commonwealth. Our goal and mission at the Christiansburg Police Department remains to provide the best possible law enforcement service to the community.