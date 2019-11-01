Rockbridge County woman wins $200,000 on way to work

NEWS RELEASE: Lisa Carter was on her way to work with her husband when they stopped at H & H Market on East Jackson Highway in Big Island. While they were there, they picked up a Hold ‘em Poker Scratcher ticket from the Virginia Lottery. By the time they got to work, the Rockbridge County couple was $200,000 richer. “We’re still kind of in denial,” she said. “We can’t believe we’ve won that kind of money.”

Ms. Carter is the first person to claim the top prize in Hold ‘em Poker. The Scratcher game features prizes ranging from $5 to $200,000. Three top prize tickets remain unclaimed in this game. The odds of winning that top prize are 1 in 1,040,400, while the odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 4.71. “It’s still unbelievable!” she said.