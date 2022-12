Robin Reed ends remarkable 40-year Roanoke television career

| By

A commanding presence in Roanoke television history is calling it a career. Robin Reed joined WDBJ7 in March of 1982 and became a key figure in the station’s dominance in decades that followed. WFIR’s Evan Jones worked there with Reed for close to a decade, and he has more on his major impact on Roanoke television:

WDBJ7 prepared a comprehensive farewell piece for Robin Reed. Click here to view it.