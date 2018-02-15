Robbery near Roanoke bank on Hershberger Road

| By

From Roanoke Police : On February 13, 2108 at 11:29 p.m. Roanoke Police responded to the 1300 block of Hershberger Road in reference to a robbery. They spoke with the 53 year old female victim who said that she had came to the bank to make a deposit from the business where she is employed. As she exited her car and was walking to the night deposit, she was approached by a white male who demanded she give him the money. The suspect pushed the victim, and took the bank bags containing a large amount of cash. The victim fell to the ground and the suspect fled west on foot from the bank back into the wooded area behind adjacent businesses. A search by responding officers and a K-9 unit did not locate the suspect, The suspect is described as a white male, 20 to 30 years of age, 5’8′ tall and 190 pounds, wearing a black jacket and black pants. The victim had been purposefully followed by a separate employee, in another vehicle, to the bank who gave a similar description of the suspect to responding officers. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone having information on this incident can call the RPD Tip Line at 540-344-8500. Callers can remain anonymous. Anonymous text messages can be sent to 274637. Please begin your text with the keyword “RoanokePD:” to ensure that it’s properly sent.