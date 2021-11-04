Roanoke’s Go Outside Festival is looking for feedback

| By

Because of Covid – some sponsorships for Go Fest were not available due to a couple of factors. Many brands dissolved their event staffs and budgets – some went out of business – others had issues getting products to sell. This left organizers with less money to fund the event so they came up with a solution to have it Downtown. Patrick Boas – Recreation Manager for Roanoke City Parks and Rec points out that because of existing infrastructure – this made putting on the event more cost-effective.

CLICK HERE to take the GoFest survey