Roanoke woman joins national Parkinson’s DC lobbying effort

A Roanoke woman is joining more than 300 other advocates this week in Washington, seeking more Congressional funding for Parkinson’s Disease research. Melissa Monk and the others will share their personal stories on how Parkinson’s affects their lives. The disease has no known cure, and it gradually takes away things like balance, vision, speech, and ability to smell and taste. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

