Roanoke woman is $500,000 Virginia lottery winner

NEWS RELEASE: “I was happy. Then I got nervous!”

That’s how Phyllis Caley of Roanoke described the moment she realized that the Virginia Lottery scratcher ticket in her hand was worth $500,000.

It happened when she bought a 100X The Money ticket at One Stop Market, located at 4331 Williamson Road in Roanoke.

She told Virginia Lottery officials she scratched the ticket in the store. When she saw it was a big winner, she quietly left the store and went straight home.

The 100X The Money game (game #2021) features prizes ranging from $30 up to a $7 million top prize. The $500,000 prize that Ms. Caley won is the second prize. There are two $7 million top prizes unclaimed. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 2,611,200. The odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 2.77.

Ms. Caley, who is retired, said she has no immediate plans for her winnings.

“I’m kind of numb.” She said.