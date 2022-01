Roanoke vigil will mark January 6 anniversary

A vigil to “pray for Democracy” is set for Thursday evening – exactly one year after the January 6th Capitol Riot. President of the GSWC-Star Women’s Club, Freeda Cathcart, chose a location she says has “plenty of room” to prevent spreading COVID-19. Local NAACP Chapter President Brenda Hale will also speak at the 5:30 vigil. WFIR’s Ian Price has more: