Roanoke Valley home sales reach high number since 2006

Roanoke Valley home sales last year reached their highest number since 2006. Realtors say that is a sign of a healthy economy, because when homes change hands, new owners are likely to purchase things like furniture or appliances — or hire home remodeling contractors. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

