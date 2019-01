Dawgs head coach Dan Bremner on the search for consistency

| By

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have a home game tonight against Fayetteville before hitting the road for three games. The Dawgs won two in a row, then lost two straight recently; head coach Dan Bremner is looking for more consistency. Click below for our latest in-depth conversation:

1-16 Dan Bremner-WEB