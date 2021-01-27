Roanoke Valley home sales, prices set record pace into 2020

| By

Roanoke Valley home sales – and prices – show no immediate sign of letting up from a record-setting year. The number of homes sold in 2020 rose 12% from the year before; the average price increased about 16%, but for much of the year’s second half, that increase was closer to 25%. One big factor: COVID sent many people to work from home, where they discovered their current quarters were not ideal for that long-term. Another major reason is the sharply lower number of homes on the market, and all that coupled with historically low interest rates creates conditions likely to continue the seller’s market. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: