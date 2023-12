Roanoke, Salem and Roanoke County team up to lure more retailers

Roanoke County is teaming up with Roanoke and Salem cities in efforts to bring more big-name retailers to the valley — familiar names to many, like Trader Joe’s. The three municipalities are jointly funding a study in efforts attract more restaurant and retail names, and the first step is selecting a consultant to gather the facts and figures big-name retailers need in making decisions — then guiding efforts to make it happen. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: