Roanoke restaurant permanently closes, cites COVID-19 as reason

| By

A downtown Roanoke restaurant says it is closed for good as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The Wall Street Tavern is one of the restaurants housed in the City Market building. The restaurant’s owner posted word on her personal Facebook page. It ends a five-year run; Wall Street opened at the market in April of 2015.

From Catherine Justice Facebook: My heart is very heavy today as many of you have heard the news about Wall Street Tavern, Roanoke closing our doors for good. We are just one of many, many small businesses affected by Covid-19. I will be forever grateful for the years that Roanoke supported and loved us. Above all…. we had the BEST staff in the world. A staff that took me under their wings and guided me through a business I have no background in……that era of human kindness will be the ultimate impact that WST has on my heart & soul. If anyone else in the small business world is feeling hopeless, confused & simply defeated; do not hesitate to reach out. For now I will focus all of my attention to my other small business Punch Boutique❤️ Too many thank yous to list. Godspeed and I love you all.