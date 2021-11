Roanoke residents survey to identify gun violence details

A formal assessment of what’s contributing to the violence in Roanoke is being executed by Elite Business Strategies, the Roanoke Gun Violence Prevention Commission, and newly hired Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Coordinator Chris Roberts. He says there are different surveys for residents, young people, community leaders, and one for people who work directly with students. The surveys are anonymous.

