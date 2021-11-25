Relocated Drumstick Dash goes off without a hitch

| By

Despite only about two days to move the Atlantic Union Drumstick Dash 5K – and thousands of runners or walkers – from downtown Roanoke to the Greenway near Wiley Drive, the Roanoke Rescue Mission appeared to pull it off without a hitch this morning. The Drumstick Dash had to be relocated after not enough police officers were recruited to work major downtown intersections. Proceeds from the annual 5K supports Rescue Mission food services. The Drumstick Dash raised around $300,000 this year; about 7000 runners and walkers took part. Lee Clark is the Rescue Mission CEO: