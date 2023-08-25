Roanoke Police: Three shot after early-morning altercation

Roanoke Police are investigating after three people were injured during a shooting in the 3800 block of Williamson Road near WR Brews early this morning. Authorities say two people were able to drive themselves to the hospital and the other was taken by an ambulance. There was a gun-related murder outside the WR Brews Restaurant in October 2019.

NEWS RELEASE: On August 25, 2023 at approximately 1:15 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of reports of multiple people with gunshot wounds at a business in the 3800 block of Williamson Road NW. Responding officers located an adult male victim with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on scene. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

While on scene, officers were notified that two additional victims – an adult female with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and an adult male with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound – had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. Officers confirmed that these two additional victims were injured during the shooting in the 3800 block of Williamson Road NW.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a male subject was involved in a verbal altercation that became physical inside the business. The man left the business and returned a short time later. The altercation continued outside of the business, then escalated to a shooting. No suspects were located on scene. Detectives and officers are working to locate the suspect to further their investigation.

Further details about what led to this shooting are limited at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.