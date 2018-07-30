Roanoke police respond to reports of shooting, man pronounced dead

From news release: On July 29, 2018 at about 6:30 p.m., Roanoke Police responded to a report of a victim with a gunshot wound in the 4500 block of Melrose Ave NW. On arrival, officers located an adult male from Salem with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Detectives and Forensics Investigators are currently investigating this incident. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Police do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community at this time.
The investigation is on going.