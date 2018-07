Liberty: Horses recovering, equestrian center to return to normal

Liberty University expects activities to return to normal this week at its equestrian center. This comes after one horse died and six others fell ill in recent weeks, leading to postponement of equestrian events at this weekend’s Virginia Commonwealth Games at Liberty. The remaining six affected horses are now reported to be doing well and expected to make full recoveries. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

