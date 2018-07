Botetourt Co. hopeful of eventual approval for US 220 improvements

| By

Botetourt County is moving ahead on an application for a US 220 corridor improvement project. If the project is approved, it’s supposed to make traffic flow smoother and safer in the Daleville area in the years to come. WFIR intern reporter Brandon Wells has the story.

7-30 Botetourt 220 Wrap1-WEB