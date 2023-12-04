Roanoke Police officer wounded during shooting

On December 3, 2023, Roanoke Police responded to the 1600 block of Lawrence Ave SE at approximately 11:30 a.m. for a well-being check on an individual. Officers located the adult male victim with what appeared to be critical stab wounds in the residence. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the man deceased on scene. It’s unknown exactly when the homicide occurred, but it’s believe to have been as early as mid-week. Roanoke Police almost immediately identified a suspect in the homicide investigation and began working to locate him.

At approximately 4:00 p.m., officers observed the suspect walking in the 3000 block of Melrose Ave NW and attempted to stop the man to speak with him. The suspect produced a firearm and fired towards the officers. Multiple shots were exchanged between Roanoke Police Officers and the suspect.

One Roanoke Police Officer was struck by gunfire. That officer was transported to LewisGale Medical Center by Roanoke Fire-EMS for treatment of what appeared to be serious and life threatening injuries. The suspect was also struck by gunfire and was pronounced deceased by Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel.

In accordance with department policy, Virginia State Police were notified and will be investigating this incident. The officers involved will be placed on administrative leave, per department policy. Virginia State Police will be releasing further updates to this investigation.