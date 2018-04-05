Roanoke Police: Man dies when truck crushes him

| By

Roanoke Police say a man was killed today in northeast Roanoke when a truck he was detaching from a trailer crushed him. Police say it happened on Glade View Drive just off King Street, when the victim left the truck in neutral before it rolled forward and crushed him. His name is not yet being released.

From Roanoke Police: At 10:17 Thursday morning, Roanoke Police responded to a call of an adult male lying beneath a tractor truck in the 200 block of Glade View Drive NE. Officers located a deceased adult male lying in the street adjacent to the truck. Preliminary investigation shows the male was accidentally ran over by the truck while detaching the trailer from the truck. The initial investigation is showing the truck was left in neutral when the driver exited the truck, and it rolled forward crushing the male. Roanoke Police, Roanoke Fatality Investigators, Roanoke Forensic Investigators and Virginia State Police continue to investigate the incident. The name of the male is not being released at this time pending all notifications.