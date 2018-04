Mayor Lea endorses Democratic ticket for City Council

| By

Roanoke City Mayor Sherman Lea Sr. broke ranks today with independent council members Bill Bestpitch and Ray Ferris – both running for reelection next month as independents. Lea backed the Democrats running for three open seats – Robert Jeffrey Jr., Djuna Osborne and Joe Cobb. Fellow Democrats State Senator John Edwards and Delegate Sam Rasoul also endorsed the Democratic ticket today.

