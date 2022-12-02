Roanoke PD make arrest in July 2019 murder

Roanoke PD) UPDATE: Roanoke Police have made an arrest in the July 2019 murder of 24-year-old Salonya Evans.

Throughout the course of the investigation, Kai Lansana, 32 of Alexandria, VA, was identified as a suspect in the homicide that occurred on Morehead Avenue SE. Lansana was indicted in early November for charges of First Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, and Statutory Burglary regarding this investigation. Lansana was taken into custody in Frankfort, KY on November 9 th by the U.S. Marshals Service and held in the Frankfort County Regional Jail. He was extradited back to Roanoke and charged with the above indictments on November 22 nd .

We commend the dedication of the investigators assigned to this investigation – their long hours, hard work, and commitment to solving this homicide brought this man to justice. We hope this arrest brings some comfort to Salonya’s family and community, who continue to mourn her loss.