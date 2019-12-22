Roanoke PD investigating shots fired incident

| By

(from Roanoke City Police) On December 22 [today] at about 12:20 pm, Roanoke police responded to the area of Cove and Abbott NW in reference to shots being fired. On arrival they confirmed shots had been fired and located witnesses who are cooperating with police to help determine what happened. At this time there are no known injuries to anyone. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.