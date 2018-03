Roanoke Parks and Recreation wants input on new Master Plan

Its been 18 years since Roanoke City Parks and Recreation did a complete update of its master plan. Now they want public input next week before starting that process as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

Schedule of public meetings: Monday 6pm at the Preston Recreation Center; 7:30 at the Jackson Park Library. Tuesday 6pm at the Eureka Recreation Center and 7:30 at the Grandin CoLab.