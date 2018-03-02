College bus driver faces DUI, drug charges after I-81 accident

State Police say the driver of a college bus is charged with driving under the influence of drugs after the bus overturned today on Interstate 81. It happened this morning on the northbound side in Pulaski County. Police say the West Georgia Technical College bus sideswiped a tractor trailer, ran off the road and overturned. None of the13 people aboard is believe to be seriously hurt. 59-year-old Willie Walker faces a marijuana possession charge along with DUI.

