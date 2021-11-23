Roanoke man scratches winning $1 million ticket

| By

NEWS RELEASE: Donald Harris has seen some winning tickets playing Virginia Lottery games in the past, but nothing prepared the Roanoke man for what he saw when he scratched a Power 10s ticket. It was a million-dollar winner!

The winning ticket was bought at Food Giant, located at 509 24th Street NW in Roanoke.

Mr. Harris had the choice of taking the full $1 million prize in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $640,205 before taxes. He selected the cash option. The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Power 10s is one of dozens of scratchers available from the Virginia Lottery. It features prizes ranging from $10 up to $1,000,000. This is the first top prize claimed in Power 10s, which means there are two more $1 million winning tickets unclaimed.

The odds of winning the top prize in this game are 1 in 1,672,800. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.51.

Mr. Harris told Lottery officials the winnings will go into his retirement account.