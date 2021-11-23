Roanoke man scratches winning $1 million ticket

A Roanoke man scratched a lucky Virginia Lottery ticket — a one-million-dollar “Power 10s” ticket. Donald Harris chose the one-time cash option of roughly $640,000. He purchased the scratcher at the Food Giant store at 24th and Melrose Northwest.
NEWS RELEASE: Donald Harris has seen some winning tickets playing Virginia Lottery games in the past, but nothing prepared the Roanoke man for what he saw when he scratched a Power 10s ticket. It was a million-dollar winner!
The winning ticket was bought at Food Giant, located at 509 24th Street NW in Roanoke.
Mr. Harris had the choice of taking the full $1 million prize in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $640,205 before taxes. He selected the cash option. The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.
Power 10s is one of dozens of scratchers available from the Virginia Lottery. It features prizes ranging from $10 up to $1,000,000. This is the first top prize claimed in Power 10s, which means there are two more $1 million winning tickets unclaimed.
The odds of winning the top prize in this game are 1 in 1,672,800. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.51.
Mr. Harris told Lottery officials the winnings will go into his retirement account.
Authorized by Virginia voters in a successful 1987 referendum, the Virginia Lottery generates more than $2 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools. In the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, lottery customers helped generate more than $765 million dollars in funding for public education. For more information, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page, visit our website, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and check us out on YouTube. With all gaming, please remember to play responsibly.