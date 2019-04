Roanoke man arrested for chase that starts in Vinton, ends in Franklin Co.

A Roanoke man faces multiple charges for allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase that started in Vinton, continued through Bedford County, and ended in Franklin County. Vinton Police say it started overnight when an officer tried to pull over 35-year-old Jordan Overstreet for a traffic violation, and it did not end until State Police deployed stop sticks on US 122. Police say Overstreet is charged with felony eluding, and he is also wanted in Franklin County for a probation violation.