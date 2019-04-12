Body cam footage released of Lynchburg officers firing into home

| By

Special Prosecutor Bryan Porter has released the body cam videos of the two Lynchburg Police officers who fired into the home of Walker Sigler in February of last year. One of Sigler’s legs was shattered, and the blood loss has led to permanent vision impairment. Here is the bodycam video from Officer Samantha Simmons:

Here is the bodycam video from Officer Edward Ferron:

Simmons and Ferron both pleaded no contest in late March to reckless handling of a firearm.

Porter is Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Alexandria, and he was appointed to serve as special prosecutor for the case.

Lynchburg Police say they are unable to comment further on the matter due to the ongoing internal investigation.