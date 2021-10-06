Four people taken to hospital following Roanoke house fire

UDPATE:Four people were taken to the hospital with injuries that were sustained during a house fire this morning in the Raleigh Court area of Roanoke. Investigators say two people were found on the roof and two were inside the house, needing to be rescued. Two were taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, while the other two were taken for evaluation of smoke inhalation.

Previous: Roanoke crews are on the scene of a house fire near Raleigh Court.The call came in early this morning. Chesterfield Street SW is blocked between Memorial Avenue and Maiden Lane.