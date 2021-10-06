It’s Farm to School Month

| By

The Local Environmental Agriculture project- or LEAP- has partnered with organizations, businesses and schools across the region to promote local produce during a special event this month. With the story, WFIR Intern Reporter Caroline Moore:

Farm to School events in October:

On Wednesday, Oct. 6, families can attend an apple tasting event at Morningside Urban Farm (off Morgan Avenue SE) at 7 p.m. On Friday, Oct. 8 at 2:30 p.m., LEAP’s Mobile Market will stop at the Downtown Public Library (706 S. Jefferson St.) to give away harvest-themed books and provide a taste of local food. On Saturday, Oct. 16, the public is invited to hear music, participate in an apple tasting, and purchase local food from area farmers at the Grandin Village Farmers Market, from 8 a.m. to noon, (located in the parking lot behind Grandin Road). On Saturday, Oct. 23, from 1 to 2 p.m., Kat Pascal from FarmBurguesa and Jerry Conner from Four Oaks Farm will be at Kids Square (1 Market Square) leading a cooking demonstration and giving away farm treats. On Friday, Oct. 29, from 12 to 3 p.m., the Science Museum of Western Virginia (1 Market Square) will host Zucchini with a Zing, a vegetable-inspired scientific experiment. Museum admission is free for SNAP/EBT recipients. The program is free to all with the price of admission.