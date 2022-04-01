Roanoke County wants more feedback on the “200 plan”

| By

No matter what part of Roanoke County you might live or own a business in, there is a draft plan in the works for the “community vision” going forward. And now County officials wants to hear from people in all 5 districts, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

Scheduled meetings this month:

All seven open house style meetings are from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

1. Catawba and Masons Cove: Masons Cove Elementary School – Monday, April 4

2. Glenvar: Fort Lewis Elementary School – Thursday, April 7

3. Peters Creek: Green Ridge Recreation Center – Monday, April 11

4. Bonsack/Vinton and Mount Pleasant: Charles R. Hill Community Center (Vinton) – Thursday, April 14

5. Back Creek and Bent Mountain: Bent Mountain Center – Monday, April 18

6. Windsor Hills: Oak Grove Elementary School – Tuesday, April 19

7. Cave Spring and Clearbrook: Cave Spring Elementary School – Thursday, April 21

Learn more about Roanoke County 200 Plan here