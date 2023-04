Roanoke County Supervisors propose $130 million in school capital projects

All five Roanoke County Supervisors were on hand this morning to announce a 130-million dollar budget proposal that would fund a new career and technical education center, and renovate Glen Cove and W.E. Cundiff Elementary Schools. The County school board must approve the proposal first; the funds would be available in the Spring of 2024 to start planning and construction. Martha Hooker from the Catawba District is the Supervisors Board Chair: