Roanoke County SOL scores back to pre-pandemic levels

Published August 18, 2022 | By Gene Marrano

The Virginia Department of Education has released results from the Standards of Learning tests administered near the end of the previous academic year. Good news for Roanoke County Public Schools – students “made significant gains in performance,” especially in math. Reading increased by 4 percentage points and math scores were up by 11 percent. A County school system official says they are “back to pre-pandemic performance in many of individual subjects.” Both reading and math scores in Roanoke County were well above the statewide average.

