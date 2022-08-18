Roanoke County SOL scores back to pre-pandemic levels

| By

The Virginia Department of Education has released results from the Standards of Learning tests administered near the end of the previous academic year. Good news for Roanoke County Public Schools – students “made significant gains in performance,” especially in math. Reading increased by 4 percentage points and math scores were up by 11 percent. A County school system official says they are “back to pre-pandemic performance in many of individual subjects.” Both reading and math scores in Roanoke County were well above the statewide average.