Roanoke County School Board names interim superintendent

From Press Release: The Roanoke County School Board has named Dr. Ken Nicely as the acting Superintendent of Roanoke County Public Schools, effective July 1. Nicely, recently named the Assistant Superintendent of Instruction and Administration, will replace Dr. Gregory Killough who announced his retirement earlier this year.

Dr. Nicely first joined Roanoke County Public Schools in 1993 as a teacher at Cave Spring High School. In 2002, he was named an assistant principal at Hidden Valley Middle School and became principal at HVMS in 2006. Dr. Nicely moved to central office in 2012 as the Director of Secondary Instruction and became the Director of Administration in 2016.

Dr. Nicely holds a Bachelor’s degree from the College of William & Mary, a Master’s degree from the University of Virginia and a Doctorate from Virginia Tech.

“Dr. Nicely has been a key member of our leadership team and I’m pleased he is taking on this additional leadership role,” said Jason Moretz, Roanoke County School Board Chairman. “Dr. Nicely is well respected among the staff and we’re confident he will be an outstanding acting superintendent,” Moretz said.

Moretz also announced that the school board is in the process of selecting a firm to conduct a search for a new permanent superintendent. Moretz said the board hopes to select a search firm by the end of the month.