Body of man found with gunshot wound to head in Roanoke County

From Roanoke County : Just after 530 p.m on Wednesday April 18, 2018 police were dispatched to a Death Investigation in the 3000 block of Bandy RD. Upon arrival of the Roanoke County Police, a deceased male was located with a gunshot wound to the head. There is no threat to the public at this time.

Detectives were called to process the scene.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this case is asked to the call the non-emergency number 540-562-3265