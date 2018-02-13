Roanoke County rethinks the train to truck conversion for trash

The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors wants to take another look at the cost of hauling trash by trucks instead of by train to the Catawba landfill as it does now. Projected Norfolk & Western price hikes for the “trash train” prompted a move towards building a road and trucking in trash, but Windsor Hills supervisor Joe McNamara wants to tap the brakes on that conversion. The Board passed a resolution today expressing the desire to reexamine the cost of conversion from train to truck – recognizing that other localities involved with the Roanoke Valley Resource Authority are part of the final decision-making process.

