Roanoke County Public Schools considers solar

| By

During a work session yesterday afternoon, members of the Roanoke County School Board discussed the possibility of providing solar energy to Cave Spring High School. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more.

Roanoke County Public Schools is entertaining solar power as a way to save on electricity. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more on the possible “Power Purchase Agreement.”